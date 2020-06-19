Crime Stoppers: Theft at the Duke Energy property on North 15th St in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are needing your help identifying individuals in a theft case in the early morning hours of June 4th.

Approximately three thousand dollars of tools and copper wire was stolen at the Duke Energy property on North 15th St in Vigo County.

While the images are not the greatest quality, please take a look. 3 unknown males cut the fence to gain entry.

Security footage shows a white Ford extended cab pickup truck on the property as well.

One suspect appears to be a white male wearing gloves and a ball cap

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.