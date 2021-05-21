Crime Stoppers: Theft at Trails Edge Lane

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives need your help solving a theft that occurred on May 17th at Trails Edge Lane in southern Vigo County.

Click play to take a look at the images captured from the security video.

The suspect appears to have driven to the scene in a white, the late ’90s to early 2000’s Chevrolet Work truck.

Once on scene, the suspect can be seen getting out of his truck and then taking and package from the porch.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.