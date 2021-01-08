Crime Stoppers: Theft at Sam’s Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are needing your help identifying these individuals, in reference to a theft that occurred at Sam’s Club on South US Hwy 41, on December 14th.

Two suspects (one male and one female) exited the store without paying for a cart full of merchandise.

Take a look at the images. The male suspect is a white male, taller frame, wearing a gray zip sweatshirt.

The female suspect is a white female, long brown hair, wearing glasses, and black boots.

The suspects entered an older model tan 4-door pick-up truck and left the parking lot.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.