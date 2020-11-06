Crime Stoppers: Theft at Menards South

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are needing your help identifying this individual reference to a theft.

On September 22nd, this suspect entered Menards on South US HWY 41, walked to the camera aisle, placed a camera in his pants, and exited the store without paying for a one hundred and forty dollar camera.

Take a look at the images. This incident occurred at appx 8:20 pm.

The suspect is a taller white male, medium build. He appears to be older in age, is wearing an American flag mask and an Indiana Hoosiers sweatshirt.

The suspect vehicle is a dark or black colored passenger car, which parked in a handicapped spot, so may have handicap plates.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.