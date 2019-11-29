Clear

Crime Stoppers: Theft at Academy Sports on October 2nd

If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-stop.

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 7:41 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

Vigo County authorities are still trying to solve a store theft.

Sheriff John Plasse has more on this case and how you may be able to help in this Crime Stoppers Report.

This week Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

On October 2nd, a male subject entered Academy Sports on South US Highway 41 around 3:30 pm.

The suspect took the merchandise, including two air pistols into the restroom and exited the store with the items, without paying.

The suspect is a white male, medium build, with a mohawk hairstyle and dark-rimmed glasses.

Store personnel reports this suspect has been seen in the store possibly stealing merchandise on other occasions as well.

Detectives are needing your help in identifying this individual. If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

For Crime Stoppers and News 10 I am Sheriff John Plasse.

