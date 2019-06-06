Crime Stoppers: Theft and vandalism at Crew Carwash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives need your help identifying a wanted person.

On May 21, 2019, at approximately 12:37 a.m. a blue four-door BMW with silver rims can be seen driving into Crew Car Wash where the driver pries open the electronic faceplates that accepts cash for car washes.

Cash was taken however the most expensive part of this crime was having to replace the electronic face plates which exceeded $500.00.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.