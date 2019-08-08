Crime Stoppers: The south side Kroger armed robbery

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at Kroger on Terre Haute's south side.

It happened last Friday morning.

In surveillance video, you can see two white, male suspects enter the store.

One of them put items in a cart… and left without paying as the younger man stood at the entrance.

They walked to their vehicle.

One of them pulled a gun out on employees who followed them to their vehicle.

They left in a purple or dark-colored, older-model Durango.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.