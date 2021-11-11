Crime Stoppers: The search for a man wanted for strangulation and battery

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, Crime Stoppers needs your help in locating a wanted man.

William Craig Turner is wanted out of Vigo County Division 6 on a warrant for Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Strangulation.

Turner is a Black male 5’9”, 140lbs, with short brown hair and brown eyes, and he may also have a rough beard.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of William Craig Turner, please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.