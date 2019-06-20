Crime Stoppers: The search for Quentin Parker

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Drug Task Force.

Detectives are needing your help in locating a wanted person.

Quentin Parker has an active warrant for Dealing Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance out of Division 3 Superior Court.

Parker is a 37-year-old black male. He is approximately 6 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

All tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.