Crime Stoppers: The search for Bradley Hild

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.
They need your help locating a wanted man.
Bradley Hild is wanted for felony battery out of Division 6 Superior Court.
Hild is a 21-year-old male.
He is approximately 6 feet 2 inches, hazel eyes, and brown hair.
If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP. Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.
