Crime Stoppers: The search for Bradley Hild

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

They need your help locating a wanted man.

Bradley Hild is wanted for felony battery out of Division 6 Superior Court.

Hild is a 21-year-old male.

He is approximately 6 feet 2 inches, hazel eyes, and brown hair.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP. Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.