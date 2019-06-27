VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Drug Task Force.
Detectives are needing your help in locating a wanted person.
Chase Grizzel has an active warrant out of Division 3 Superior Court for Dealing in Hashish Oil, Possession of Hashish Oil and Possession of Hashish Oil with a Prior Drug Offense Conviction.
Grizzel is a 22-year-old white male. He is approximately 6 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.
Related Content
- Crime Stoppers: The search Chase Grizzel
- Crime Stoppers: Woodgate vandal
- Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted
- Crime Stoppers: Jennifer Sebastian
- Crime Stoppers: Joshua Crews
- Crime Stoppers: The search for Bradley Hild
- Crime Stoppers: The search for Quentin Parker
- Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted - James J Mahurin
- Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted - Brandon A Stuthers
- Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted - Matthew R Beeler