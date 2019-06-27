Crime Stoppers: The search Chase Grizzel

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Drug Task Force.

Detectives are needing your help in locating a wanted person.

Chase Grizzel has an active warrant out of Division 3 Superior Court for Dealing in Hashish Oil, Possession of Hashish Oil and Possession of Hashish Oil with a Prior Drug Offense Conviction.

Grizzel is a 22-year-old white male. He is approximately 6 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.