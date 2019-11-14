Crime Stoppers: The dirt bike and moped theft

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives need your help in locating the person or people involved in a recent theft case.

On or near November 8th a barn was broken into on Flesher Avenue in northeastern Vigo County.

A 2015 Honda moped, red and white in color and a 2008 Honda dirt bike, red and white in color, were stolen.

The estimated value is approximately $6,000.

If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.