Crime Stoppers: The dirt bike and moped theft

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives need your help in locating the person or people involved in a recent theft case.
On or near November 8th a barn was broken into on Flesher Avenue in northeastern Vigo County.
A 2015 Honda moped, red and white in color and a 2008 Honda dirt bike, red and white in color, were stolen.
The estimated value is approximately $6,000.
If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
