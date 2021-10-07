Crime Stoppers: The counterfeiting Kohl's shopper

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a counterfeiting case.

Detectives are investigating a counterfeiting case that happened at Kohls on September 27, 2021.

An unidentified black male, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, entered Kohls located at 5679 S US Hwy 41 and bought items with fake $100 bills.

After purchasing the items, he left the store in an unknown direction.

If you recognize this man or have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP. Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.