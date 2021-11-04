Crime Stoppers: The caught on camera credit card thief

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a theft case.

Detectives are working on a vehicle break-in that happened on October 28 on South Alan Place in southern Vigo County.

Several items, including a credit card, were taken from a vehicle.

One of the credit cards was later used at 3rd and Oak Street at Phillips 66 gas station by a white male.

If you recognize the man in the video or have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP. You can also call Vigo County Sheriff's Office Detective Josh Cary at 812-462-3226 Ext 7326.

You could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.