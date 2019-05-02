Crime Stoppers: The case of the antique store burglary

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying the suspects responsible for a southern Vigo County burglary.

According to Vigo County Sheriff detectives, Shadylane Antiques was broken sometime between the dates of April 20th to April 22nd.

The suspects gained entry into the business by cutting away a portion of the exterior sheet metal.

After entering the business, the suspects made their way to the jewelry case and stole approximately $12,000 worth of gold and silver items.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects involved, call our tip line at 812-238-STOP

Remember all tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.