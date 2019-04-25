Crime Stoppers: The Walmart purse snatcher

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 12th, at Walmart on South US Highway 41, a suspect was seen approaching another customer.

The suspect walks around with a cart full of groceries, spotting the customer's purse. The suspect then abandons her grocery cart, walks past the cart of the victim who was bent down picking out batteries, removes the victim's purse from her cart, covering it with a coat and walking out of the store.

A short time later, the victim's credit cards were used at North Tobacco Discount, Dollar General, and Casey's.

Detectives are needing your help to identify the suspect.

If you have any information on this case call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.