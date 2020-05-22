Crime Stoppers: The Walmart fraud suspects

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

On May 10 the Walmart located at 5555 South US 41 reported a fraud committed by two male suspects.

According to loss prevention personnel, both men came into the store to purchase MoneyGrams to send out to several people. During these transactions the males are alleged to have shortchanged the cashier and not pay fully for the money grams.

Pay close attention to their clothing due to their wearing of COVID masks.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.