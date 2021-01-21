Crime Stoppers: The Walgreen's gift card thief

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are needing your help identifying a female suspect, in reference to a theft that occurred at Walgreens on South US Hwy 41, on December 19th, 2020.

The suspect was attempting to purchase gift cards and then asked the cashier to cash them out. The cashier told the woman no, that she was not able to cash them out.

The female suspect then began yelling at the cashier. As the cashier called for the manager, the female touched their register cashing it out herself, getting away with $1,000.

The suspect is a black female, larger build, wearing a black sweatshirt with white lettering, black pants, and a black baseball type hat.

If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.