Crime Stoppers: The Walgreens Cologne thief

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 4th a theft occurred at Walgreens on south US Highway 41.

A black male entered the store and walked to the cologne counter, going behind it and placing numerous bottles of cologne in a shopping basket.

He then immediately left the store.

The total value of stolen merchandise was over $1,700. Detectives are needing your help in identifying this individual.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.