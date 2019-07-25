VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.
On July 4th a theft occurred at Walgreens on south US Highway 41.
A black male entered the store and walked to the cologne counter, going behind it and placing numerous bottles of cologne in a shopping basket.
He then immediately left the store.
The total value of stolen merchandise was over $1,700. Detectives are needing your help in identifying this individual.
If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.
Related Content
- Crime Stoppers: The Walgreens Cologne thief
- Crime Stoppers: The accused ISU thief
- Crime Stoppers: Woodgate vandal
- Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted
- Crime Stoppers: Jennifer Sebastian
- Crime Stoppers: Joshua Crews
- Crime Stoppers: The case of the credit card thief
- Crime Stoppers: The Panera Bread credit card thief
- Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted - James J Mahurin
- Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted - Brandon A Stuthers
Scroll for more content...