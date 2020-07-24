Crime Stoppers: The Vigo County tool burglary

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives need your help identifying suspects in a burglary case.

During the early morning hours of July 6 individuals stole a truck along with several thousands of dollars in tools and equipment from MISCO Enterprise.

The truck was located later that morning by law enforcement and MISCO workers.

The suspects appear to be wearing coverings over their faces, but someone may recognize the way the suspects move and dress.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.