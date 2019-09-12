Crime Stoppers: The Menards purse thief

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Terre Haute Police Department.
Detectives need your help identifying a wanted person.
On September 6, an elderly female had her purse stolen while at Menards on Fort Harrison.
The victim left her purse in a shopping cart in the parking lot, later realizing she left her purse behind.
Security footage from Menards shows the suspect, a white female, heavier build, wearing glasses stealing the purse.
The suspect vehicle as shown appears to be a smaller black or dark-colored passenger car.
If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP or call Detective Rick Decker at 812-244-2274.
Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.
