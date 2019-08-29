Crime Stoppers: The Hoosier Pete Thief

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

On August 23, a theft occurred at the Hoosier Pete on north Lafayette Avenue in Terre Haute.

Detectives need your help identifying the man in the photo.

The suspect is a white male, thin build, shaved head wearing a black shirt hanging around the counter. He then reaches over the counter while the clerk is pre-occupied grabbing cash and then quickly exiting the store.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.