TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.
On August 23, a theft occurred at the Hoosier Pete on north Lafayette Avenue in Terre Haute.
Detectives need your help identifying the man in the photo.
The suspect is a white male, thin build, shaved head wearing a black shirt hanging around the counter. He then reaches over the counter while the clerk is pre-occupied grabbing cash and then quickly exiting the store.
If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP
Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.
Related Content
- Crime Stoppers: The Hoosier Pete Thief
- Crime Stoppers: The accused ISU thief
- Crime Stoppers: The Walgreens Cologne thief
- Crime Stoppers: Woodgate vandal
- Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted
- Crime Stoppers: Jennifer Sebastian
- Crime Stoppers: Joshua Crews
- Crime Stoppers: Conlee Turner
- Crime Stoppers: The case of the credit card thief
- Crime Stoppers: The Panera Bread credit card thief