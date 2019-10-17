Crime Stoppers: The Hawthorn Woods burglary suspects

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

During the early morning hours of October 10th, a burglary happened in Hawthorn Woods.

Two suspects made entry to the home through a screen door on the back porch, entered into the kitchen and got a set of keys.

The suspects then stole the victim’s truck, a 2012 Toyota Tacoma, which was later recovered.

Detectives need your help identifying the suspects.

Both suspects appear to be slim build. One suspect is seen wearing a reddish colored hoodie, with a dark backpack and black shoes.

The other is wearing a blue hoodie, reddish colored backpack, white shoes with a black stripe.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP. All calls are anonymous and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.