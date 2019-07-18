Crime Stoppers: The Fifth Third Bank robbery suspect

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 2, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a bank robbery occurred at Fifth third bank on South Highway 41, in front of Kohls.

The suspect is a white male, approximately 5’6 to 5’10, wearing a camouflage hat, black shirt, and blue jeans.

He walked up to the teller demanding money. Soon after, the suspect exited the bank with the money.

Detectives are needing your help in identifying this individual.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP. Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.