Crime Stoppers: Terre Haute business theft

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a theft case.

Detectives are investigating a theft that happened at Freitag and Weinhardt located at 5900 N 13th Street in Terre Haute on October 1.

An unidentified white man is seen cutting the locks to the gate at the business.

After cutting the locks, the suspects drive a dark-colored F-250 diesel truck, possibly a King Ranch or Lariat 4x4, into the lot and take a pull behind Miller welder with the numbers 7464 on it.

After attaching the welder to the truck, they drive off.

On October 6, it appears that the same suspect returned in a silver four-door passenger car.

They again cut the locks off the gate and drove thru the area.

If you recognize the vehicles, welder, or have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP. You could receive up to $1000.00 if your tip leads to an arrest.