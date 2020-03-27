Crime Stoppers: Sullivan County burglary suspects

This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are needing your help in locating two burglary suspects.

The incident occurred on SR 63 Wednesday, March 18 at 4:00 p.m. in Sullivan County. Security video captured two individuals entering a pole barn. The suspect vehicle is a 2007-2014 GMC Sierra crew cab pick-up, white or light-colored with a matching camper shell. It was pulling a flatbed single axle trailer.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.