Crime Stoppers: Stolen Vehicle

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are needing your help locating a stolen vehicle.

Prior to April 16th, a vehicle was stolen from a residence on St Road 159.

Take a look at the photos.

The vehicle is a 1966 Ford Mustang, red in color with white pinstripes.

The vehicle was not plated.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.