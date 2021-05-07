Crime Stoppers: Stolen Vehicle

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives are needing your help locating a stolen vehicle.
Prior to April 16th, a vehicle was stolen from a residence on St Road 159.
Take a look at the photos.
The vehicle is a 1966 Ford Mustang, red in color with white pinstripes.
The vehicle was not plated.
If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.