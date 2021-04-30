Crime Stoppers: Stealing from a church

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office files.

Detectives need your help solving a burglary.

On April 23 at New Covenant Church in northern Vigo County, the burglary occurred.

Items stolen included various lawn equipment, a catalytic converter from the church van, and the Husqvarna zero-turn lawn mower seen in this photo.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.