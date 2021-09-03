Crime Stoppers: Stealing a trailer from a southern Vigo County RV business

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a suspect in a stolen trailer from Midwest RV located at 2101 E Harlan in southern Vigo County.

On August 19, around 5:45 pm, the suspects drove into the parking lot, and hooked the truck onto a flatbed trailer, and drove away with it.

They appeared to be driving a two-toned Green Chevy Z71 Truck with a possible silver toolbox in the back.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.