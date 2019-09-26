Crime Stoppers: Shoe thief at Academy Sports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives need your help identifying the person in the photo.

On September 13, a white male, thin build, wearing black clothing and red or orange shoes entered Academy Sports on south US Highway 41.

The subject walked to the shoe section, took between two and four pairs, and then exited the store out of the back exit.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.