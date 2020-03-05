Crime Stoppers: Police search for suspect in theft and fraud investigation

This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

This case is in reference to a theft and fraud incident.

On February 8 a female victim believes she lost her debit card near the UAP Bone and Joint Center. After she lost her card transactions were made on her account.

On February 12 a transaction was made in the amount of $203.50, at the Old National bank ATM, near TJ Max on south US Hwy 41. Another transaction was made at the First Financial ATM on south 7th, in the amount of $200.

The suspect is a black male with dreadlocks, in what appears to be a dark blue passenger car.

If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP. Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.