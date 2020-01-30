Crime Stoppers: Police search for man accused of skipping out on his grocery bill

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

On January 7, deputies responded to a theft from Kroger's on south US Highway 41.

Once on scene, deputies were met by a Kroger asset protection member who said a male had fled the store pushing a cart full of groceries that had not been paid for. Once outside, the male loaded all of the items into a red Jeep Cherokee and left the scene.

The subject appears to be a white male with dark facial hair wearing denim jeans, white shoes, and a dark-colored coat.

If you have any information on this case, please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP. Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.