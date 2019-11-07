Crime Stoppers: Pair accused of stealing custom golf drivers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Terre Haute Police Department.
On October 5, two white males entered Fairway Custom Golf and fled from the business, stealing four custom drivers.
Detectives need your help identifying these people.
One suspect is wearing a black hat, white shirt, and boots and has a tattoo on the right leg. The other suspect appears to be of thin build, wearing a white shirt and balding.
If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP
