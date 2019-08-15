Crime Stoppers: Nicole Lynn Dunlap

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives need your help locating a wanted person.

Nicole Lynn Dunlap is a white female, approximately 5 feet 9 inches, 162 pounds, green eyes, brown hair.

Her last known address is 513 South 17th St in Terre Haute. Dunlap is wanted out of superior court Division 5 for dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.

If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

