Crime Stoppers: Nicole Lynn Dunlap

Nicole Lynn Dunlap is a white female, approximately 5 feet 9 inches, 162 pounds, green eyes, brown hair.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives need your help locating a wanted person.

Her last known address is 513 South 17th St in Terre Haute. Dunlap is wanted out of superior court Division 5 for dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.

If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

