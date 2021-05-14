Crime Stoppers: Nicala Monnett

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives need your help finding Nicala Monnett. She is wanted for dealing a controlled substance, neglect of a dependent, and possession of a controlled substance.

Monnett is a white female, 23, approximately 5 feet 1 inch, and weighs around 135 pounds. Monnett's last known address was 65674 Allendale Boulevard in Terre Haute.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.