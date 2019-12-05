Crime Stoppers: Nathan Wells

VIGO COUNTY. Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives need your help locating Nathan Wells

Wells is wanted for domestic battery and possession of marijuana.

He is 34 years old, approximately 6 feet 2 inches, 220 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes. His last known address is 4583 South Maplewood in Terre Haute.

Wells can be violent and is known to carry a firearm, so please use caution.

If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

All tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.