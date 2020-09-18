Crime Stoppers: Multiple Burglaries to Businesses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are needing your help identifying suspect or suspects involved in multiple burglaries to businesses.

Over the first two weeks of September, numerous businesses in Southern Vigo County in the area of south U.S.

Highway 41 and along Springhill drive have been burglarized.

Some these business include Vision Works, Aspen Dental, Fifth Third, Five Guys, Southern Care Hospice, and Sports Clips.

Various items have been taken including cash.

The burglaries are occurring between midnight and 5am. Detectives are working to obtain further video evidence in reference to these cases

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.