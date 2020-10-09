Crime Stoppers: Menards Theft

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are needing your help in identifying these individuals.

On September 11th two subjects, a male and a female, entered Menards on south US HWY 41 and exited without paying for merchandise.

Take a look at these photos. Tools were among the items taken. Both subjects are Caucasian, thin to medium build.

The female subject has blonde hair and was carrying a large multi-colored purse.

The male subject appears to have a tattoo on his left arm and was also carrying a puppy

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.