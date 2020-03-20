Crime Stoppers: Mark Shaffer

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives need your help locating a wanted individual.

Mark Shaffer is wanted for burglary and driving-related charges.

Shaffer is a white male, six feet tall, approximately 215 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

His last known address is 8700 East Rio Grande.

If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP. Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.