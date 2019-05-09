Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office is asking for your help in locating a wanted man.
Troy Bemis is a white male, approximately 6 feet 4 inches, 170 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
He is wanted for a Felony charge of failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.
