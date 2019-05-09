Clear

Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender

This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is asking for your help in locating a wanted man.

Troy Bemis is a white male, approximately 6 feet 4 inches, 170 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

He is wanted for a Felony charge of failure to register as a sex or violent offender.

If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Turning Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Sycamore Secondhand hopes to keep useful items from being sent to the dump

Image

"People of faith have to stick together..."Religious group gathers to honor victims of recent hate c

Image

Crime Stoppers May 9th

Image

ISU students react to homecoming changes

Image

A busy night at the Terre Haute City Council meeting

Image

Paris softball

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Eco Friendly Mosquito Spray

Image

Stamp Out Hunger Luncheon

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017