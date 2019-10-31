Crime Stoppers: Levi Joy

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives need your help locating a wanted person.

Levi Joy is wanted for felony theft of a firearm.

Joy is a 26-year-old white male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches, weighing approximately 210 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair.

His last known address is 2013 Washington ave in Terre Haute.

If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.