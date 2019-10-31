Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Crime Stoppers: Levi Joy

Levi Joy is wanted for felony theft of a firearm.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 11:25 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives need your help locating a wanted person.

Levi Joy is wanted for felony theft of a firearm.

Joy is a 26-year-old white male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches, weighing approximately 210 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair.

His last known address is 2013 Washington ave in Terre Haute.

If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Local group holds Halloween themed event

Image

Kailex Stephens

Image

ISU football

Image

Kids stay warm while trick or treating at The Meadows

Image

Crime Stoppers: Levi Joy

Image

Terre Haute woman charged for driving under the influence with two kids in the car

Image

'This is something Terre Haute will feel...' One major event leaving the city has some concerned for

Image

Sarah Westfall

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week