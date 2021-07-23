Crime Stoppers: Law enforcement needs your help locating Jonathan L. Crabb

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement is asking for your help locating this individual. Jonathan L. Crabb is wanted for a failure to appear warrant out of division one. Take a look at the photo. Crabb is a white male, 30 years of age, approximately 6 feet tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a possible address at 15th and Liberty Ave. Crabb is considered dangerous, so use caution if seen.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.