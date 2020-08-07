Crime Stoppers: Lafaette Garrett

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Drug Task Force.

Detectives are needing your help locating a wanted individual. Take a look at this image. Lafaette Garrett is wanted for multiple counts of Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Dealing in a Look-a-Like Substance, Maintaining a Common Nuisance and Possessing a Look-a-Like Substance.

Garrett is a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, approximately 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the 1700 block of N. 17th Street in Terre Haute.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.