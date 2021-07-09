Crime Stoppers: July 1st burglary case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are needing your help identifying this individual in reference to a burglary case.

On July 1st a home in northern Vigo County was burglarized.

Take a look at the images. The suspect captured in the photo appears to be a white male, with a beard and medium build. He is seen wearing dark pants and a tan or brown shirt.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.