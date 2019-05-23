VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's office is needing your help in locating a wanted man.
Joshua Crews is wanted for a felony count of burglary out of Vigo court Division One.
He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.
Related Content
- Crime Stoppers: Joshua Crews
- Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted - Joshua Wayne Powers
- Crime Stoppers: Ashley Sharp and Joshua Carter
- Crime Stoppers: Woodgate vandal
- Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted
- Crime Stoppers: Jennifer Sebastian
- Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted - James J Mahurin
- Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted - Brandon A Stuthers
- Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted - Matthew R Beeler
- Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted - Wade Bush Anshutz
Scroll for more content...