Crime Stoppers: Joshua Crews

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's office is needing your help in locating a wanted man.

Joshua Crews is wanted for a felony count of burglary out of Vigo court Division One.

He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.