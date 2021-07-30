Crime Stoppers: ISU PD needs your help identifying this individual

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime stoppers report comes from the files of the Indiana State University Police Department.

Detectives are needing your help identifying this individual, in reference to criminal mischief. On the 20th at approximately 4:49 am a white male subject spray painted the victim’s car. Take a look at the photos. This is the second incident in regards to this type of crime. The suspect appears to be a white male, riding a bike with upwards handlebars. He appears to be wearing flip-flops or sandals, tan shorts, and a cut-off blue shirt.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.