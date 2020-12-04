Crime Stoppers: Hobby Lobby Theft

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -This week Crime Stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are needing your help identifying these individuals in reference to a theft, which occurred at Hobby Lobby on South US Highway 41 in late August.

Take a look at these photos. Two male suspects entered the store at different times, selected various items mainly consisting of airbrush supplies, then soon after exited without paying.

The first suspect is a white male, thin build, wearing glasses with a white t-shirt. He also has a tattoo on his left calf.

The second suspect is a white male, heavier build, wearing a ball cap, and glasses. He has a tattoo covering his right arm.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.