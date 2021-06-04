Crime Stoppers: Fraud case at First Financial Bank

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are needing your help identifying this individual in reference to a fraud case.

On April 30th, the suspect cashed an altered check in the amount of $2,013.00 at First Financial Bank.

Take a look at the images. The suspect is a white male with long curly reddish-brown hair.

At the time of the photo, he has a beard and is wearing a watch or bracelet on his left arm. He also appears to possibly have tattoos on his arms.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.