Crime Stoppers: Donald McCoskey

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a wanted man.

Donald McCoskey is wanted out of Vigo County Division 4 on a warrant for Domestic Battery on a pregnant woman, strangulation and intimidation.

Donald is a white male 6'2", 215lbs, with short brown hair and brown eyes. Donald also has a tattoo on his left arm.

If you have any information on McCoskey's location, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

All tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.