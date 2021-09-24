Crime Stoppers: Donald McCoskey

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a wanted man.
Donald McCoskey is wanted out of Vigo County Division 4 on a warrant for Domestic Battery on a pregnant woman, strangulation and intimidation.
Donald is a white male 6'2", 215lbs, with short brown hair and brown eyes. Donald also has a tattoo on his left arm.
If you have any information on McCoskey's location, please call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
All tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.