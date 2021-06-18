Crime Stoppers: Credit Card theft at Kroger

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime stoppers report comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are needing your help identifying this individual.

On April 8th while at Kroger south, a male subject approached a lady’s shopping cart and removed items from her purse including a credit card.

The suspect then used that card at Walmart south.

The suspect is a white male, with a heavier midsection, wearing a ball cap, polo shirt, and dark pants.

The suspect vehicle is a black SUV with tinted windows.

If you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.